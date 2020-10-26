Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after buying an additional 2,449,824 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after buying an additional 190,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 649,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,113,000 after buying an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,539,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $67.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

