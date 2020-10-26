Chronologic (DAY) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC. Chronologic has a market cap of $268,204.98 and $323.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00091581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00236838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.01359120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,375,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,167,926 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

