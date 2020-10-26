Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $72.57 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2,376.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securiti decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BofA Securities raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.04.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

