Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives $24.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

