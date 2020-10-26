Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.97.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

