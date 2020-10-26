Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs’ Warehouse to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.97.
Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.