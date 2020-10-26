Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.81.
CDAY opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 142.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
