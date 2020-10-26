Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. CIBC downgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.81.

CDAY opened at $92.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.81 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $92.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $36,090,000.00. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,751,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,823,424. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 142.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

