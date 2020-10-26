Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 35,273 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $833.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.68 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

