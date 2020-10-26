Centene (CNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centene (NYSE:CNC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 4.76-4.96 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $4.76-4.96 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNC stock opened at $67.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

