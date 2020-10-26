Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CVE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

NYSE CVE opened at $3.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.75.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.