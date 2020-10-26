Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $11.75 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $11.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $21.86 on Monday. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.97 million. Analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,363.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 720,784 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $11,027,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 66.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.