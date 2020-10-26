Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (CLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.79 billion.

Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) stock opened at C$9.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -269.41. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$12.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Celestica Inc. (CLS.TO)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

