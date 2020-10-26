Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Celestica to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Celestica alerts:

Shares of CLS stock opened at $6.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a PE ratio of -348.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Celestica has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.