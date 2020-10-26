Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.96.

Shares of CE stock opened at $120.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Celanese has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $128.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Celanese from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.32.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

