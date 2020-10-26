CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in CBRE Group by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,485 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

