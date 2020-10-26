Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 134.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT opened at $166.75 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $171.26. The company has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

