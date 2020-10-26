Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.