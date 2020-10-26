CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BTIG Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARG. ValuEngine lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $41,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,960.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $715,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,444,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 676,192 shares of company stock worth $17,269,325. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CarGurus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarGurus by 181.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

