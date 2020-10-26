Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

CARA opened at $14.26 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $668.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.55.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,373 shares in the company, valued at $500,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 334,015 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 87,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.