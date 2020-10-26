Capstead Mortgage (CMO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter. Capstead Mortgage had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect Capstead Mortgage to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.33. Capstead Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 19.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.