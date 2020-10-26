Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.54 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 20.36%. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CFFN stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

