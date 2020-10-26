Canaccord Genuity Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to $22.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of ATGFF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. AltaGas has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

