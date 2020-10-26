Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) vs. AirTrona International (NYSE:ARTR) Critical Analysis

AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

AirTrona International has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.1% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AirTrona International and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A Cameco 2.26% 1.21% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AirTrona International and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cameco 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cameco has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Cameco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cameco is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AirTrona International and Cameco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cameco $1.40 billion 2.75 $55.77 million $0.08 121.75

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

Summary

Cameco beats AirTrona International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

