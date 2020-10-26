Camden National (CAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $33.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. Camden National has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $500.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

