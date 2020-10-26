Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambridge Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

CATC opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

