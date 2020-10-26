Cadence Bank NA Sells 98 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 2,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $330.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

