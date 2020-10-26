Cadence Bank NA Sells 3,159 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

AT&T stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

