Cadence Bank NA Makes New $224,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,762,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,362 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,635,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,282,000 after acquiring an additional 672,877 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 124.4% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 657,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 364,478 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 342,920 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BEP opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

