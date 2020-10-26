Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Cadence Bank NA cut its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in BP were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BP by 68.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in BP by 109.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BP by 48.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75. BP plc has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

