Cadence Bank NA Invests $214,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $142.71 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 891.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day moving average is $129.27.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

