Cadence Bank NA Acquires New Position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,670,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 15.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,177,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,245 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 498.6% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,284,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 208.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,564,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,476 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. Enphase Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $118.94. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $125.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $648,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,152,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,606 shares of company stock worth $1,692,784. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

