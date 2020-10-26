Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Rating Increased to Neutral at BofA Securities

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COG. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.68.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.22. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $1,014,643.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,106.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

