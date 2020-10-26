Cable One (NYSE:CABO) vs. Promotora de Informaciones (NYSE:PRISY) Financial Comparison

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Cable One has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cable One and Promotora de Informaciones’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cable One $1.17 billion 9.83 $178.58 million $33.44 57.03 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

Cable One has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Promotora de Informaciones.

Profitability

This table compares Cable One and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cable One 18.78% 24.87% 7.29% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.3% of Cable One shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cable One shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cable One and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cable One 1 4 1 0 2.00 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cable One presently has a consensus target price of $1,800.83, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Cable One’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cable One is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Summary

Cable One beats Promotora de Informaciones on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc. provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. In addition, the company offers premium channels; and advanced video services, such as whole-home DVRs and high-definition set-top boxes, as well as TV Everywhere product, which enables its video customers to stream various channels and shows to mobile devices and computers. Further, it provides residential voice and international calling by the minute services. Additionally, the company offers data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of February 27, 2020, it served approximately 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight and Clearwave brands. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

