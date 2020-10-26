BT Wealth Management LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,464 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 277,828 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $346.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.