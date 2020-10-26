Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $94.16

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.60 target price on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 376.2% during the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 108.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in NetEase by 135.4% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 12,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 43.1% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.43. NetEase has a 1-year low of $53.17 and a 1-year high of $103.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.