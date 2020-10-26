Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Price Target at $30.63

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX opened at $31.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

