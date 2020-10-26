Brokerages Set Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) PT at $283.50

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FB stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

