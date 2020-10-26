Brokerages Set Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $24.43

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.43.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $40.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 383.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 65,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.