Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. TransUnion also reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.58.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TransUnion by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after buying an additional 1,037,098 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TransUnion by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $23,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TransUnion by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after buying an additional 245,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $86.05 on Friday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

