Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%.

CVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $19,940,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Covanta by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 329,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth $2,983,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covanta by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 719,201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 159,505 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.27. Covanta has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

