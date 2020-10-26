Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.88. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $157.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CONMED from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CONMED from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CONMED from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CNMD stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $360,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total value of $271,145.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,944.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $991,330 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 44.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 14.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

