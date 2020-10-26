Brokerages Anticipate Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) to Announce -$1.48 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will announce earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.32). Myokardia posted earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($5.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.22) to ($5.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.39). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Myokardia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Myokardia by 852.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myokardia in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Myokardia by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80,873 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MYOK opened at $222.97 on Monday. Myokardia has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $224.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.98.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

