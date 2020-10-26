Brokerages Anticipate IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoRay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. IsoRay also posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoRay will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IsoRay.

Shares of NASDAQ ISR opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. IsoRay has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.06.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

