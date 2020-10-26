Brokerages Anticipate Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.26% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.96 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. ValuEngine cut Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 280,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 88,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 15,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.23 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

