Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.’s (NYSE:BNL) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Broadstone Net Lease’s (NYSE:BNL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, October 27th. Broadstone Net Lease had issued 33,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $569,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Broadstone Net Lease’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.77 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

