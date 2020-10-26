Broadleaf Partners LLC Sells 103 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after buying an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after buying an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $330.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $335.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

