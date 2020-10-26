Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 10,809 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 2.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $128.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a PE ratio of -207.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

