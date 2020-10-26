Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

