Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.57.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.