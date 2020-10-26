Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.39 on Monday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.57.
About Braemar Hotels & Resorts
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
