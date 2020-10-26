BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.347 per share on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 28th.

BP Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.8%.

BPMP opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 73.28% and a net margin of 133.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

