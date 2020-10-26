BP (BP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect BP to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BP to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BP stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. BP has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

